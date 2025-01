OKState Transfer Portal | 18 commits so far

Committed Transfers:

OL Kasen Carpenter - from Tulsa

OL Lavaka Taukeiaho - from Weber St

TE Jordan Owens - from Central Arkansas

LB Bryan McCoy - from Akron

RB Kalib Hicks - from OU

DE Malik Charles - from West Georgia

LB Brandon Rawls - from Saginaw Valley State

K Gabe Panikowski - from Idaho State

TE Oscar Hammond - from North Texas

DL Kryan Duhon - from UTEP

CB JK Johnson - from LSU

OL Louis Canepa - from New Mexico St

DB Mordecai McDaniel - from Charlotte

DT Demerick Morris - from Temple

TE Will Monney - from Utah St

DL Michael Diatta - from Virginia

WR Shamar Rigby - from Purdue

QB Hauss Hejny - from TCU



OKState Players In the Portal:

WR Da’Wain Lofton >>> stays at OKState

S Lyrik Rawls >>> Kansas

OL Jason Brooks >>> Houston

P Hudson Kaak >>> Auburn

DB Willie Nelson

OL Isaia Glass >>> Vanderbilt

WR De'Zhawn Stribling >>> Ole Miss

S Kendall Daniels

S Kam Franklin >>> La. Tech

RB AJ Green

DL Jaedon Foreman

S Tywon Wray

DB Kobe Hylton