It's done. Gundy remains

Jeff J.

Jeff J.

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 6, 2003
This long day is over. It has been almost entirely ugly, but I'm ready to report that Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy have come to an agreement.

I do not have details other than to say Mike gave up some financial and other concessions vs the contract he had in place this morning.

I do 100% believe Gundy had coordinator hires close to being done before today and I'm sure that was discussed in contract talks
 
