It's done. Gundy remains

This long day is over. It has been almost entirely ugly, but I'm ready to report that Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy have come to an agreement.
I do not have details other than to say Mike gave up some financial and other concessions vs the contract he had in place this morning.
I do 100% believe Gundy had coordinator hires close to being done before today and I'm sure that was discussed in contract talks
