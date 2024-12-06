Well, the Board of Regents' special session is minutes away from beginning as I type this. Will Mike Gundy's fate be decided one way or the other? Yes. Will that fate become public knowledge today? Possibly, but probably not immediately after the special session is over or during the regular meeting. If the result of the special session is a consensus to terminate Gundy's contract, that may be put to a public board vote during the regular session. Gundy is not expected to be in attendance for any of today's activities, so anything other than a straight firing (with or without cause) will likely be a situation where A.D. Chad Weiberg is given marching orders to meet with Gundy and lay out his options. For example, if the BoR wants to give an option to retire/step down - likely with a reduced, but lump sum buyout - instead of being fired, that would need to be presented as an option and some time allowed to consider the options.



Are there members of the BoR who are prepared to end the Mike Gundy era? Yes, I believe there are. The real question is whether all nine are on board. For a major action such as this, it's going to be unanimous or not at all.



The possibilities for today as I see it based on a good amount of source information are: regular old termination. This is the case in 99+% of football coach firings. This triggers the buyout clause and it's due (though it could be negotiable in terms like a lump sum vs monthly payout as dictated by the contract). Firing with cause. Either of these two could possibly go public via a Regent's vote in the regular session. It also could be the plan but not see a vote if options are going to be presented to coach Gundy before a formal vote to terminate happens. Formally/publicly ending the rollover clause of the contract with no other major changes is a possibility, as are options like a re-structuring of the contact or major alterations. The latter of course cannot be done unilaterally by the BoR. A contract exists and Mike Gundy does not have to agree to changing it if he doesn't want to or doesn't accept the proposed changes.



Is it possible that we know Gundy's fate one way or the other today? Possible for sure, but I think the more likely scenario is it remains in limbo for a couple more days.